OctoFi (OCTO) Market Cap Hits $5.34 Million

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 19th. OctoFi has a market capitalization of $5.34 million and $93,824.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OctoFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.70 or 0.00010496 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OctoFi has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00040112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.46 or 0.00190391 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00088674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi (CRYPTO:OCTO) is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

OctoFi Coin Trading

