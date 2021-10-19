Oddz (ODDZ) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $987,847.00

Oddz (CURRENCY:ODDZ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. During the last seven days, Oddz has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000585 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oddz has a market capitalization of $13.32 million and $987,847.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00064516 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00069296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00100225 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,599.13 or 1.00124671 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,773.69 or 0.06027784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Oddz Profile

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,334,284 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oddz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

