ODIN PROTOCOL Price Tops $0.13 (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 19th. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded down 10.8% against the dollar. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $2.25 million and $9,066.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00064870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00068798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00098093 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,985.92 or 1.00098034 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,827.67 or 0.05987920 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002532 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODIN PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

