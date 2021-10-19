ODUWA (OWC) Trading 14.9% Higher This Week

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ODUWA has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and $24,113.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,896.51 or 1.00010996 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00052700 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00047902 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $416.66 or 0.00652154 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001590 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004320 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

