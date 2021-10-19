Odyssey Market Capitalization Tops $6.57 Million (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. In the last week, Odyssey has traded up 20.7% against the dollar. One Odyssey coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Odyssey has a market cap of $6.57 million and approximately $628,298.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00040603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.39 or 0.00189723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00088638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Odyssey Coin Profile

OCN is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Odyssey Coin Trading

