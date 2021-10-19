OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,779 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,298 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.05% of OFG Bancorp worth $11,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arctis Global LLC lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,915,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,334,000 after buying an additional 121,217 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 107,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 28,471 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 981,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,203,000 after buying an additional 18,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $2,239,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OFG opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $26.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.49.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $134.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

