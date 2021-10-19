Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.39

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.39 and traded as high as $7.20. Oil States International shares last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 690,413 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $425.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 3.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.97 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 12.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Oil States International by 5,458.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 169,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 16,940 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the 1st quarter worth $528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International Company Profile (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

