Okabena Investment Services Inc. Buys 820 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,188 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.0% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 591,076 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $125,148,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,778 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.71.

Visa stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.64. The stock had a trading volume of 14,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,077,686. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $451.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.18 and a 200 day moving average of $231.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.