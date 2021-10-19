Okabena Investment Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lowered its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 1.5% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,785,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $566,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.50.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.13. 6,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,975. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.59 and a 12-month high of $217.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

