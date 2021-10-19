Okabena Investment Services Inc. Invests $1.29 Million in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 146.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $306.69. 3,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,369. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $316.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen raised their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.53.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

