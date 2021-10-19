Okabena Investment Services Inc. Invests $1.44 Million in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,591 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,452,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,203,185,000 after buying an additional 291,660 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,032,097,000 after buying an additional 1,040,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,110,522 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,033,290,000 after buying an additional 679,484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,579,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,836,011,000 after purchasing an additional 354,695 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,286,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,455,197,000 after purchasing an additional 292,492 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $468.17.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.70, for a total value of $2,909,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,185,327.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,438 shares of company stock worth $13,845,249. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $425.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,955. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $412.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $401.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $299.60 and a fifty-two week high of $433.50.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

