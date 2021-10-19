Okabena Investment Services Inc. Lowers Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up 1.4% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.42. 91,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,825,848. The company has a market capitalization of $338.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $147.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.81.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

In other news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

