Okabena Investment Services Inc. Makes New Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the second quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 12.5% during the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 51,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 78,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 12.3% during the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 74,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KO shares. Truist increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.19.

NYSE KO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.84. The company had a trading volume of 52,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,689,951. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,136. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

