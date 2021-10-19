OKB Hits Market Capitalization of $1.26 Billion (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One OKB coin can currently be purchased for about $20.95 or 0.00032660 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, OKB has traded 29.6% higher against the dollar. OKB has a total market cap of $1.26 billion and approximately $668.36 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00040670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.25 or 0.00189066 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00088760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

