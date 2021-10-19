OKCash (OK) One Day Volume Tops $484,137.00

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0239 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OKCash has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $484,137.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OKCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,906.72 or 1.00015852 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00053285 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00048279 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $417.38 or 0.00653212 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001590 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004326 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 83,479,651 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.