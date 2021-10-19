Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 331,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 113,308 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $84,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at $1,613,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 253.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 238,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,231,000 after buying an additional 170,613 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at $1,219,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 66,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,772,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $307.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.20 and a twelve month high of $307.93.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Several research firms recently commented on ODFL. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $292.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.