Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

NASDAQ ONB traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $17.47. 81,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,691. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $21.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Old National Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729,895 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,007 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Old National Bancorp worth $12,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

