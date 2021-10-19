Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,353,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,621 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 2.27% of OLO worth $125,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in OLO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in OLO in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OLO in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in OLO by 76.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,227,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,304,000 after acquiring an additional 963,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in OLO in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,921,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OLO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

OLO stock opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average of $33.30. Olo Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OLO news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 57,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $1,726,236.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $501,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at $699,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,370 shares of company stock worth $10,256,007 over the last 90 days.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO).

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.