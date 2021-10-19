Omni (OMNI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $646.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for $3.69 or 0.00005759 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Omni has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. Omni has a total market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $646.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.92 or 0.00293237 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000484 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Omni

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,278 coins and its circulating supply is 562,962 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

