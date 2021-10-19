Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,218,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Omnicom Group worth $97,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 544.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,226,000 after purchasing an additional 65,771 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 94,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 11,330 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 15.3% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 63,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 31.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,133,000 after purchasing an additional 240,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.08. 20,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,048. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

