Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Issues Earnings Results

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,925,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.77 and its 200-day moving average is $77.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

