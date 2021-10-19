ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Brokerages expect that ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) will post sales of $1.71 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion. ON Semiconductor posted sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full year sales of $6.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $7.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.22. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $23.86 and a 1 year high of $49.78.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $171,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Waters acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,993 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

