ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 49.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 135,420 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ON. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,534,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,476,000 after buying an additional 19,963 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 56.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 302,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 108,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 48.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $23.86 and a 12 month high of $49.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.28.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $171,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Waters acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.26 per share, for a total transaction of $769,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,993 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

