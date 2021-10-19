One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) will announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.06. One Stop Systems posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.23 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 million. One Stop Systems had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 3.84%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, One Stop Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.47.

Shares of One Stop Systems stock opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $92.40 million, a P/E ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 2.04. One Stop Systems has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $9.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.55.

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $283,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,776 shares of company stock worth $785,774 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 73.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 11.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of One Stop Systems by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.56% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

