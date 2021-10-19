OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Stock Price Up 7.2%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) shares rose 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.74. Approximately 11,859 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,108,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Several research firms have weighed in on OCFT. Zacks Investment Research raised OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. CLSA cut their price objective on OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.33.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 35.89% and a negative return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. Equities analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 168.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 487,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after buying an additional 305,538 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 341.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 34,535 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

