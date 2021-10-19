OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,322,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,743 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of OneMain worth $79,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 666,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,804,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter worth $9,917,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 345.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,699,000 after buying an additional 688,702 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,757,000 after buying an additional 50,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 131,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,085,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on OneMain in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

OMF opened at $59.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.40. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 4,310 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

