ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,949,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 193,273 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.11% of ONEOK worth $275,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 0.6% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 149,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 17.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OKE opened at $65.19 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $66.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.25.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on ONEOK from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.42.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

