Onooks (OOKS) Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 19th. In the last seven days, Onooks has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Onooks has a total market capitalization of $4.72 million and approximately $192,296.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Onooks coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00000726 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00064287 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00067404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.19 or 0.00098511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,990.82 or 0.99761337 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,797.18 or 0.05919776 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00020690 BTC.

About Onooks

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,140,204 coins. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev . The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Onooks

