Opacity (OPCT) Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 19th. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $9.11 million and approximately $432,271.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. One Opacity coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00040563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.61 or 0.00192176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00088953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

OPCT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

