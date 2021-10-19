OpenOcean Trading Up 0.9% Over Last Week (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 19th. One OpenOcean coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001061 BTC on major exchanges. OpenOcean has a market cap of $98.46 million and $2.62 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00065170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00069847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.30 or 0.00100655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,911.49 or 1.00022006 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,744.37 or 0.06049275 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002588 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

