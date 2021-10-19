Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,326,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,925 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 11.86% of Oportun Financial worth $66,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 13.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,952,000 after buying an additional 326,941 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,275,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,414,000 after purchasing an additional 72,940 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,915,000 after purchasing an additional 49,449 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 467.7% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 442,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after purchasing an additional 364,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 334,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares in the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OPRT opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. Oportun Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $26.58. The company has a market capitalization of $705.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.07.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.48. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.29 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 2,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $51,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,479.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,605 shares of company stock worth $829,185 over the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on OPRT. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

