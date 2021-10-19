Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Holdings Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 216.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,769 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.32% of Option Care Health worth $12,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth about $869,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,773,000 after acquiring an additional 609,345 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,743,000 after acquiring an additional 358,896 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 331.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 219,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 168,660 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 80,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

In other Option Care Health news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $419,175,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $247,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OPCH shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.56.

OPCH stock opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $28.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.