OptionRoom Achieves Market Cap of $2.81 Million (ROOM)

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 41.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded up 31.8% against the U.S. dollar. One OptionRoom coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a market cap of $2.81 million and $104,091.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00064556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00069327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00099818 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,616.93 or 1.00019083 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,773.69 or 0.06027784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002584 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

