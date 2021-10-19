Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Cut by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,979,678 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,172,433 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.7% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Oracle worth $543,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth about $778,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 114,688 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 9,204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,334 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $97.16. 88,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,934,310. The stock has a market cap of $266.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $97.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

