OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,936,545 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 35,963 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 2.69% of OraSure Technologies worth $19,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 44.2% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 522,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of OSUR opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.69 million, a P/E ratio of 150.71 and a beta of -0.28. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $17.79.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.50 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 2.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

