Orient Walt (HTDF) 24 Hour Volume Hits $201,259.00

Orient Walt (CURRENCY:HTDF) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. One Orient Walt coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. Orient Walt has a total market capitalization of $4.34 million and approximately $201,259.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00065954 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00070802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00101482 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,188.49 or 1.00040302 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,758.58 or 0.06046289 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022370 BTC.

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

