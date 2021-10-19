Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 237,500 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the September 15th total of 325,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 505,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEED. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Agritech in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Agritech during the second quarter worth about $103,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Agritech during the third quarter worth about $141,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Origin Agritech during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Origin Agritech during the second quarter worth about $376,000. Institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEED traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.52. 445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,483. Origin Agritech has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.77.

Origin Agritech Ltd. produces and distributes hybrid crop seeds. It focuses on agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform, operating primarily in the PRC. The firm’s seed research and development activities in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement; and e-commerce activities focus on delivering agricultural products to farmers in China via online and mobile ordering and tracking the source of the agricultural products via blockchain technologies.

