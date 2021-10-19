Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Origin Bancorp stock opened at $43.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average of $42.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.15. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $66.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.59 million. On average, analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 87,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 8.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm's products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance.

