Origin Dollar (OUSD) Market Cap Tops $9.03 Million

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 19th. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $9.03 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00064556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00069327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00099818 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,616.93 or 1.00019083 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,773.69 or 0.06027784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002584 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.