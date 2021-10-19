Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.52

Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.52 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.47 ($0.05). Origin Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 3.47 ($0.05), with a volume of 678 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.52. The company has a market cap of £4.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of €0.08 ($0.09) per share. This is a positive change from Origin Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. Origin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 10.61%.

Origin Enterprises plc operates as an agri-services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, and Ukraine. The company offers integrated agronomy and on-farm services, such as specialty agronomy, technology and strategic advisory, and agronomy advisory services. It also manufactures and distributes customized blended fertilizers and granulated lime; and specialist fertilizers for customers engaged in the marketing and distribution of specialist products.

