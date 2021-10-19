Origin Protocol (OGN) Price Up 4.3% This Week

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $291.57 million and $23.20 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00001297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00040822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.30 or 0.00189870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00088746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 351,815,555 coins. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

