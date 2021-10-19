Origin Sport Price Tops $0.0058 (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded up 37.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Sport coin can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a market cap of $1.74 million and $186,442.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00084928 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00020853 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 59.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000022 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000040 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.