Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) Stock Position Increased by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,927 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Orion Acquisition were worth $6,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OHPAU. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,000,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in Orion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,000,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $2,951,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $748,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Get Orion Acquisition alerts:

OHPAU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.84. The stock had a trading volume of 7,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,440. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.95.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHPAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.