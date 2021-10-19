Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINF) rose 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.40 and last traded at $42.40. Approximately 713 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.07.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised Orion Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.16 and its 200 day moving average is $41.14.

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. It specializes in central nervous system disorders, oncology, and respiratory diseases. The firm’s customers are specialist and general practitioners, veterinarians, pharmacies, hospitals, healthcare centers, clinics, and laboratories.

