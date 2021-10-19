Orion Protocol (ORN) Price Hits $7.85 on Top Exchanges

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. During the last week, Orion Protocol has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orion Protocol coin can currently be bought for $7.85 or 0.00012398 BTC on popular exchanges. Orion Protocol has a total market cap of $243.17 million and approximately $10.98 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00040563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.61 or 0.00192176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00088953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Orion Protocol Profile

Orion Protocol (CRYPTO:ORN) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,995,000 coins. Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io . The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Orion Protocol Coin Trading

