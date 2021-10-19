Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Shares Gap Up to $3.20

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.20, but opened at $3.32. Orla Mining shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 3,189 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORLA. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $823.29 million and a PE ratio of -32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,746,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 586,494 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,928,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,353,000 after purchasing an additional 933,002 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,431,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,674,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

