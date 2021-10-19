Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) EVP Sells $1,488,904.72 in Stock

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 75,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $1,488,904.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OCDX stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.10. 869,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.07. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.19.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.39 million. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCDX. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,767,019,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $306,242,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $136,726,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $90,393,000. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $79,284,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on OCDX shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

