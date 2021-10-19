Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the September 15th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

OTCMKTS ORVMF remained flat at $$0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,267. Orvana Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29.

Get Orvana Minerals alerts:

About Orvana Minerals

Orvana Minerals Corp. engages in the evaluation, development and mining of precious and base metal deposits. Its properties include El Valle Mine and Carlés Mine, and Don Mario Mine. The company was founded on May 9, 1945 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Orvana Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orvana Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.