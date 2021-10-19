Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, an increase of 22.4% from the September 15th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
OTCMKTS ORVMF remained flat at $$0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,267. Orvana Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29.
About Orvana Minerals
