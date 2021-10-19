OSB Group (LON:OSB) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $499.14

Shares of OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 499.14 ($6.52) and traded as low as GBX 497.60 ($6.50). OSB Group shares last traded at GBX 506.50 ($6.62), with a volume of 269,717 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of OSB Group from GBX 535 ($6.99) to GBX 645 ($8.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of OSB Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OSB Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 580.75 ($7.59).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 499.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 480.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

In other OSB Group news, insider Andy Golding sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.51), for a total transaction of £747,000 ($975,960.28).

About OSB Group (LON:OSB)

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

