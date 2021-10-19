Österreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OERCF) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OERCF)’s share price fell 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.20 and last traded at $43.20. 100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.78 and a 200 day moving average of $47.71.

Österreichische Post Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OERCF)

Österreichische Post AG engages in the provision of logistics and postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail and Branch Network, Parcel and Logistics, and Corporate. The Mail and Branch Network segment comprises of collection, sorting, and delivery of letters, postcards, addressed and unaddressed direct mail items, and newspapers.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Österreichische Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Österreichische Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.